ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.69 and last traded at $28.72. Approximately 2,139,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,146,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,940,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

