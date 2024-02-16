Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

