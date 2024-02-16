Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $147.66. 1,244,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

