Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $185,868.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,892.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 15,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,811 shares of company stock worth $291,001. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

