Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Increased by Analyst

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Russo now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $636.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.