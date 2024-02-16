Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Boosted by Analyst

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Transocean in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

NYSE:RIG opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Transocean by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 638,605 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,956 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 996,987 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 717,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

