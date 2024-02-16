Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Decreased by Zacks Research

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.