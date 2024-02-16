Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

