Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Issued By Zacks Research

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

ASB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,647.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,672 shares of company stock valued at $967,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Associated Banc by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,522,000 after buying an additional 184,813 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

