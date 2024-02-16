QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 235,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,946,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,963,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $99.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

