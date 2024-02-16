QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 512,004 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 512,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $22,702,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. 6,290,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,626,221. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
