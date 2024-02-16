QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $28,120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $587.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $597.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.69. The firm has a market cap of $254.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

