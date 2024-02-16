QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $511.69. The company had a trading volume of 219,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.74. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $514.34.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

