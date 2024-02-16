QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 951,819 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 951,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,170,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 108.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 94,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 144.2% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 41,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,732,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,152,000 after buying an additional 114,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 9,674,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,629,826. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $197.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

