QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $16.58 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,520,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,318,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,615,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $954.40. The stock had a trading volume of 86,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $973.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $909.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $846.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

