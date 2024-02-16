QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $43.01 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $43,012,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.55. 1,978,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,575. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $281.12. The stock has a market cap of $515.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.40.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

