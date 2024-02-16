QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 127,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,182,000. Accenture makes up about 0.7% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 533,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,845,000 after buying an additional 53,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 355,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.06. 1,064,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.78 and its 200 day moving average is $329.55.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.84.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

