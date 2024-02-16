QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,985,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 1,057,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

