QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,587,000. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,645,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.44. 2,725,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,733,215. The company has a market cap of $293.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

