QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 205,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $166.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average of $170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

