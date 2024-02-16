QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 310,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,898,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of General Mills at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,836. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

