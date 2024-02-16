QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 274,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,967,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FI traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $148.50. 684,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average of $126.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

