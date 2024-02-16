QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 260,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,921,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,565. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

