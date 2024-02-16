QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.90 and its 200 day moving average is $275.73. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

