QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,974,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.46 on Friday, reaching $1,257.61. The company had a trading volume of 732,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,295.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,152.26 and its 200-day moving average is $974.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.