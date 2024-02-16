Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $290.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 61,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,756,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares during the period. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QUAD. StockNews.com cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

