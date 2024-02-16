Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.55

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 210591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter.

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

