QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.3 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $153.91. 2,013,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,276,679. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average of $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

