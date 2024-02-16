QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 678,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QCOM stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.91. 2,013,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,276,679. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

