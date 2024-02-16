QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

QuantumScape Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:QS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.99. 4,121,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,673,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 4.94. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,329 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

