QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 3,716,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,662,922. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 4.94.
In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 667,478 shares of company stock worth $4,932,098. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
