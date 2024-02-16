QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 3,716,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,662,922. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 4.94.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 667,478 shares of company stock worth $4,932,098. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,554,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 881,817 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

