QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) PT Raised to $8.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QS. William Blair assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

QuantumScape Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:QS opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 4.94.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,490.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,310.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 667,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,098. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after purchasing an additional 796,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after buying an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QuantumScape by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in QuantumScape by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 348,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

