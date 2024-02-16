RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RADCOM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

RADCOM Trading Up 4.6 %

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

RDCM stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $149.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 17.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

