Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

FI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.86. The company had a trading volume of 491,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

