Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.99. 2,083,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,272,273. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

