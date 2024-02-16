Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $586.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.69. The firm has a market cap of $253.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $597.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

