Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $15.17 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

