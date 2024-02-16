Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $18.72 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,664 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $18,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OXY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,796,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.24.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

