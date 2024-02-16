Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $17,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after buying an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

MTB traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $136.70. 224,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,762. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.65 and its 200-day moving average is $129.28. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

