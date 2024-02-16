Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,111 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.43. 1,233,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691,560. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

