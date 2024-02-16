Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,568 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 361,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

