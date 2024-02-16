Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,836 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.96. The stock had a trading volume of 79,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.