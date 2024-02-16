Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,726 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $140.80. 718,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

