Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading Down 2.3%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 5,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 786,978 shares of company stock worth $13,508,722 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

