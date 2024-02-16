Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading Down 2.3%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 5,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
