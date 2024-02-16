Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.22, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Randstad Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:RANJY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.32. 15,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

