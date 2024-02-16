Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.22, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.44%.
Randstad Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:RANJY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.32. 15,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Randstad Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Randstad
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.