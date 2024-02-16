Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.13

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 262275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on REAX shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 6.4 %

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 58.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

See Also

