Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intel (INTC)

2/16/2024 – Intel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Intel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Intel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Intel is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $45.00.

1/18/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,382,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,144,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.13, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

