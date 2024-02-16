Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Position Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,551,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,221 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 11.39% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $187,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RXRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 2,685,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after buying an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,081 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,665. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
