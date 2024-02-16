Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.48. 834,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,036,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $874.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

