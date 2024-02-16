Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $953.69. 68,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,984. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $973.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $909.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $846.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

